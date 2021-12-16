Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.20. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 7,302 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

