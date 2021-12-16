Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
