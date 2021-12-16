Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

