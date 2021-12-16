Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$142.65 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.