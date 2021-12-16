Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,901.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,764.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

