Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,940.99. 13,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,914. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,764.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

