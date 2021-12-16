Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,889.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,730.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.