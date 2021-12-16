alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALSRF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

