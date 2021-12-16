Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) has been given a $19.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ALTG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 7,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

