Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.
AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $891,250. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $140.36.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.