Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $891,250. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

