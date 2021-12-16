Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in November

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATUUF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Altura Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.