Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
