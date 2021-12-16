Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

