Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,429.89. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.