Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,178.80.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,429.89. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
