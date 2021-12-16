AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. AMC Networks has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.