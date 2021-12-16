American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Up 0.6%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.05 and last traded at $177.05. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite Canada Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

