American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $11.30 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

