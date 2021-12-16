American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Financial Analysis

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 2 11 0 2.85

American Virtual Cloud Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $55.90, indicating a potential upside of 68.42%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than TuSimple.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.14 -$27.17 million N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 3,842.59 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats TuSimple on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

