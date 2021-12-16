American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.72. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,949. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

