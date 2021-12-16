American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

