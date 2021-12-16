Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 29,149 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

