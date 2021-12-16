AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

