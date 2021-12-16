AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.67. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,065. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.