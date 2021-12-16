AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,315,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

IEUR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,854. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.