AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.09 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 200,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,797,605. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,261. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

