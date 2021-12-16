AMG National Trust Bank Invests $4.26 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 275,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,539,058. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

