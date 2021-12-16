AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 4,256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.29% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.71. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.73 and a one year high of $123.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

