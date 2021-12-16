AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.61. 717,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,306,188. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

