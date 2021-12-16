Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 5,291 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMPH opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.