Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.88

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,104 shares of company stock worth $601,723. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

