Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

