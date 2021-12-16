Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Transcat posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $88.94 on Monday. Transcat has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.