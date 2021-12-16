Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

S stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 81,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,520. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.