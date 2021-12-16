Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.