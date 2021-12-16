Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

