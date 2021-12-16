Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

URI stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.16. 10,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.85 and its 200 day moving average is $342.22. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 59.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 82.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

