Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $51.78

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

