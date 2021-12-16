Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $45.60

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

