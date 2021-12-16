Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $667.70

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.56. The company had a trading volume of 129,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.13. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.