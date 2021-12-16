Analysts Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Target Price at €114.78

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.41 ($129.67).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($115.17) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €104.55 ($117.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €105.91 and its 200 day moving average is €102.83. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

