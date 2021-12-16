Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $31.58

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 91,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.