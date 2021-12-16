Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $31.58

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 91,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.