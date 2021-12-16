Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $121.71

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

WWD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $107.31. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

