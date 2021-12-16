Analyzing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acutus Medical and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 1 3 2 0 2.17 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 355.84%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 74.12%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Volatility & Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million 11.86 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.89 BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.34 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -35.42

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

