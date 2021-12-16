Analyzing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.91%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.23 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -19.90

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

