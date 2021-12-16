Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.18 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.83 SiTime $116.16 million 46.08 -$9.37 million $0.66 421.24

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

