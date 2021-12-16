Analyzing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 24.69% 25.96% 14.59% Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38%

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 175.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00 Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $198.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Crown Castle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.93 $797.00 million $3.31 11.92 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.58 $1.06 billion $3.03 65.02

Crown Castle International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Crown Castle International on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

