Analyzing Wilhelmina International (WHLM) & Its Competitors

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wilhelmina International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $41.60 million -$4.94 million 5.28 Wilhelmina International Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.48

Wilhelmina International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wilhelmina International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International Competitors 165 674 971 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Wilhelmina International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wilhelmina International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 9.13% 25.74% 14.84% Wilhelmina International Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Risk & Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International competitors beat Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

