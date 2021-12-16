Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 2,963 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

