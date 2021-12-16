AnimalGo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.61 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

