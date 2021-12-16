Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.52. Annexon shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Annexon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Annexon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

