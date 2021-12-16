ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $405.42 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

