Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

