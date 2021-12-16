Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.10.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $443.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $443.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Anthem by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

